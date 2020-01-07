Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.0755 on Major Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Tidex and Bittrex. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $178,103.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00021985 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003789 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008711 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.02255700 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00010632 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,046,472 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Tidex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

