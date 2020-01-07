Quasarcoin (QAC) Market Capitalization Tops $506,310.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Quasarcoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Quasarcoin has a market capitalization of $506,310.00 and approximately $2,258.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00062066 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 108.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,369,920 coins and its circulating supply is 168,369,920 coins. The official website for Quasarcoin is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quasarcoin Coin Trading

Quasarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

