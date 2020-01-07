Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

QRTEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.83.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 431,253 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 158,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

