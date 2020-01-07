Rankingball Gold (RBG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,451.00

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Rankingball Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene. Over the last week, Rankingball Gold has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00192284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.90 or 0.01515651 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00125911 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Profile