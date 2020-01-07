Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Trading 10.3% Higher

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR)’s share price traded up 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.77 and last traded at $3.76, 187,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 176,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,025.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rekor Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

