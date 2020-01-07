Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexahn Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of REXN opened at $2.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.15. Rexahn Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rexahn Pharmaceuticals will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oncology therapeutics. Its drug candidates include the following: RX-31171 for pancreatic, bladder, colon, and lung cancer; and RX-5902 for metastatic triple negative breast cancer.

