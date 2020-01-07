Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.512 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Roper Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $13.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.
Shares of ROP stock opened at $359.61 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $265.33 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.92 and a 200-day moving average of $355.80.
In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
