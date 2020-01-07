Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Increases Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.512 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $13.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $359.61 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies has a 12-month low of $265.33 and a 12-month high of $385.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $353.92 and a 200-day moving average of $355.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total value of $1,402,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,241,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,435. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $394.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $375.55.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

