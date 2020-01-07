Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of RUSHB opened at $45.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 2.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 399.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

