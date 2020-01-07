Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Aegis reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.17.

NYSE:SAR opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.65. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 51.00% and a return on equity of 10.48%. Analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the period. 19.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

