Scala One Day Volume Tops $345.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 60.7% against the US dollar. Scala has a total market cap of $367,103.00 and $345.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00188940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.92 or 0.01458285 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00122848 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00024404 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Scala can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

