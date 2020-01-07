SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHNWF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 alerts:

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock remained flat at $$46.08 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 49 shares, compared to its average volume of 89. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.22.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.