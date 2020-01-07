Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Noble Financial set a $8.50 price target on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of NYSE SALT traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $434.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.33 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.63 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 9.74%. Scorpio Bulkers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Bulkers will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Bulkers during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 1,402.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

