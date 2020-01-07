SeaWorld Entertainment’s (SEAS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SEAS. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Shares of SEAS opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $34.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $473.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.84 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 202,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 143,724 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 49,925 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

