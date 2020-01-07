Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) Given $2.25 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Second Sight Medical Products Inc (NASDAQ:EYES) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Second Sight Medical Products’ rating score has declined by 50% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $2.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Second Sight Medical Products an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Second Sight Medical Products in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Second Sight Medical Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Second Sight Medical Products stock traded up $4.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.21. 80,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,348. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Second Sight Medical Products has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.21.

Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Second Sight Medical Products had a negative return on equity of 201.34% and a negative net margin of 743.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.94 million. Analysts anticipate that Second Sight Medical Products will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Second Sight Medical Products

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

