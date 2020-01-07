Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.39

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMICY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 142013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMICY. ValuEngine cut shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $816.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.01 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing International had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

