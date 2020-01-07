Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average Following Insider Selling

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.66 and traded as high as $52.54. Semtech shares last traded at $52.23, with a volume of 263,685 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director James P. Burra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $265,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,251.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,500 shares of company stock worth $2,621,935 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Semtech by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Semtech by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Semtech by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Semtech by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Semtech by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,662,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,940,000 after purchasing an additional 32,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

