Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.54 Million

Analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to post sales of $8.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.07 million and the highest is $9.00 million. Sequans Communications reported sales of $6.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year sales of $31.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.68 million to $31.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $50.76 million, with estimates ranging from $46.31 million to $55.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.04. 351,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,163. The company has a market cap of $72.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.27. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

