SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.19. SG Blocks shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 14,253,800 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.