Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SHLX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Shell Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.57.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. 5,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,452. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a net margin of 101.89%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,909,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $304,897,000 after buying an additional 4,086,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6,252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,445,000 after buying an additional 5,721,478 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,893,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $80,674,000 after buying an additional 286,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 834,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,011 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,575,000 after buying an additional 217,545 shares during the period. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.