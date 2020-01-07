Sidoti Boosts QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Price Target to $60.00

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) had its price target lifted by Sidoti from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QAD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of QAD in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. QAD presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QADA opened at $51.49 on Friday. QAD has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $53.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. QAD’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QAD will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.86%.

In other QAD news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $92,360.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 4,361,095 shares in the company, valued at $201,395,367.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,356,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,024,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,348,728 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QAD by 15.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 30,346 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in QAD by 1,275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 132,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QAD by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QAD by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

