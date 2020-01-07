Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.59

Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.59 and traded as high as $29.07. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $28.95, with a volume of 856 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSRR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The company has a market cap of $443.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $134,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,227,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Gardunio sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $87,808.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,271.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,162 shares of company stock worth $363,809. 10.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSRR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,076,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,380 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $491,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

