Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.43

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.43 and traded as low as $31.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $31.81, with a volume of 29,848 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.98). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,038.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 857,047 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 92.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,353,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,863,000 after purchasing an additional 651,644 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,656,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 124.5% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 971,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,508,000 after purchasing an additional 538,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 474.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 598,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,103,000 after purchasing an additional 494,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

