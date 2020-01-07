SmartCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $35.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $12,116.00 and $35.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00574363 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00010014 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000452 BTC.

SmartCoin Profile

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,698,926 coins. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC . The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

