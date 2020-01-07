SONO (SONO) Market Cap Reaches $1,481.00

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One SONO coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SONO has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SONO has a total market cap of $1,481.00 and $2.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00052645 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00039491 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00708106 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00231129 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00081302 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004340 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001741 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The official website for SONO is projectsono.io . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

