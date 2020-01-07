SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

Shares of SPTN opened at $14.22 on Friday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $505.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in SpartanNash by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in SpartanNash by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in SpartanNash by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Profit Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.