Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report $3.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.37 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $19.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.12 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $19.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.10). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.10% and a negative net margin of 287.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPRO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

SPRO traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $9.48. 61,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,133. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 187.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is phase I clinical trial to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections.

Featured Article: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.