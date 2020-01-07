Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.99

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and traded as low as $1.98. Spi Energy shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 133 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Spi Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPI)

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

