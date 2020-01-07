Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8,831.98

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8,831.98 and traded as high as $9,005.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at $8,960.00, with a volume of 73,154 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SPX shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas upped their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($138.12) to GBX 9,500 ($124.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,262.73 ($108.69).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8,831.98 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,394.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

