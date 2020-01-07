Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.56

Shares of Spok Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SPOK) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.56 and traded as low as $11.78. Spok shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,631 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.45 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%.

In other news, Director Brian Oreilly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,025 shares in the company, valued at $662,645.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael W. Wallace bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Insiders acquired 31,222 shares of company stock valued at $368,758 over the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Spok by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 191,527 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 55,542 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Spok in the third quarter valued at $1,112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Spok by 75.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 87,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spok by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,335 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Spok by 86.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 65,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPOK)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

