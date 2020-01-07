STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on STAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

STAA stock opened at $34.41 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.89 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 6.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Deborah J. Andrews sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $144,511.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,262.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,130. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2,140.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 738,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,688,000 after buying an additional 705,217 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3,650.0% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 375,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after buying an additional 365,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 167.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 538,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after buying an additional 336,624 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,413,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 88.4% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 326,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after buying an additional 153,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

