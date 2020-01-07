StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.41

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as high as $3.46. StealthGas shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 450 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GASS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded StealthGas from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get StealthGas alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 million, a PE ratio of 116.67 and a beta of 1.51.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Equities analysts forecast that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in StealthGas in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in StealthGas by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in StealthGas by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its stake in StealthGas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 604,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.29% of the company’s stock.

About StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.