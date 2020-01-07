Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

SYBT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

SYBT opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $920.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.51. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $42.60.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.45 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 33.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, EVP William Dishman sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $77,002.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $102,154.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,756 shares of company stock worth $312,056. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

