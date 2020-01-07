Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.17.

SYK stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.73. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $156.35 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,318 shares of company stock worth $6,706,338. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Stryker by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 412,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after buying an additional 93,284 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Stryker by 139.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,253,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 18.9% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 18,990 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Stryker by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

