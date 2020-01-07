SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FUJHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUJHY opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.13. SUBARU CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.73 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,739 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.15% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

