Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Shares Up 12.8%

Sunworks Inc (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s share price shot up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41, 354,300 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 217,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SUNW. ValuEngine raised Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $6.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.50 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 74.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunworks Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sunworks by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 61,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 392.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,143,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 910,982 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 113.3% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,066,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 566,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

