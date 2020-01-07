Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Synlogic posted earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.73). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million.

SYBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synlogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of Synlogic stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.39. 252,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,633. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synlogic by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,317,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after purchasing an additional 113,665 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

