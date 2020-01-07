Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. 12,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,881. Synovus Financial has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $490.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 339.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,095,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,191,000 after acquiring an additional 846,729 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth $26,019,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 341.1% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 754,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,971,000 after acquiring an additional 583,250 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 81.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,007,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,252,000 after acquiring an additional 451,761 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 33.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,762,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,695,000 after acquiring an additional 443,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

