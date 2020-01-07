Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.27

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.27 and traded as high as $1.41. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tenax Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TENX) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome.

