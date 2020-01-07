Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $7.02. Teranga Gold shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 286,078 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teranga Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Teranga Gold alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.30. The company has a market cap of $739.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$94.35 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Teranga Gold Corp will post 0.45966 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.