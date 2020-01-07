Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) PT Raised to

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from to in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

NYSE TRNO traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $54.34. 290,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.18.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 38.43% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,570,000 after buying an additional 282,687 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after buying an additional 22,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.