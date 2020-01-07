Tesla’s (TSLA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $355.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Argus set a $396.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $285.52.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $451.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $454.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 64,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.06, for a total value of $22,470,351.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,395,194.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

