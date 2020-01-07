The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.22

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.22 and traded as low as $15.96. The Hackett Group shares last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 98,358 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded The Hackett Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $489.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.21.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The Hackett Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from The Hackett Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is currently 33.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Hackett Group by 19.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,748 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

