TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TXMD. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $626.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.09.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 million. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 427.70% and a negative return on equity of 430.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Bernick bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C.K. Iv Milligan bought 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,544,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,247,152.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 112,387 shares of company stock worth $352,539. Insiders own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 98,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 55,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,180,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.