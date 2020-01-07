Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $103.88

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.88 and traded as high as $133.83. Tiffany & Co. shares last traded at $133.71, with a volume of 1,013,909 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.45.

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.88.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Tiffany & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 35.5% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.9% during the second quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 18,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

