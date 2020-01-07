TigerCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $138,158.00 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $138,158.00 and $11.85 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.02269641 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 98.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash's official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

