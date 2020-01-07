Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,733,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 732,439 shares.The stock last traded at $0.58 and had previously closed at $0.54.
Several research analysts have weighed in on TOCA shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.76.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 221,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tocagen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tocagen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.
About Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA)
Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.
