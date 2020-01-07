Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,733,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 732,439 shares.The stock last traded at $0.58 and had previously closed at $0.54.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TOCA shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tocagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tocagen in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Tocagen had a negative net margin of 201,488.91% and a negative return on equity of 182.15%. Analysts predict that Tocagen Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tocagen by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 221,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tocagen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,068,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tocagen by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,672,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tocagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Tocagen Inc, a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells.

