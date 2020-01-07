TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.70. TransAct Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $13.59.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. TransAct Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth $70,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 12.5% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 30,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $437,000. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

