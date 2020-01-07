Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.24

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.24 and traded as low as $14.71. Transurban Group shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 4,507,162 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 225.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$15.23 and a 200-day moving average of A$14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Transurban Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Transurban Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 924.24%.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

