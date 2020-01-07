Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.10

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.10 and traded as high as $22.07. Tredegar shares last traded at $22.04, with a volume of 2,182 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Tredegar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $731.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.10.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $253.85 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tredegar by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tredegar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tredegar by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Tredegar during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Tredegar by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Tredegar Company Profile (NYSE:TG)

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

