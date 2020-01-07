Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Tupperware Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 72,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37. Tupperware Brands has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.29 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 92.53% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Angel R. Martinez sold 4,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $33,401.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,073.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stein Ove Fenne bought 11,555 shares of Tupperware Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,106.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 9.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.7% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 962.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

